Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VCNX stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Friday. 25,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,566. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.
