Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.41). Approximately 45,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.41).

Valeura Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.07. The company has a market cap of £30.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

See Also

