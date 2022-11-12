Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 15,765,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.