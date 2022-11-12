Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 279,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,562,801. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.