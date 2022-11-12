Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $342.67 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.