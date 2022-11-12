Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.