Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the October 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 993,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,948. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.