Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,900 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the October 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 993,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,948. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $421,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 103.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

