Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.66. The company had a trading volume of 243,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

