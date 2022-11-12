Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,771 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $123,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.16. 4,877,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,984. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

