Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $666,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $366.16. 4,877,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.83 and a 200-day moving average of $360.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

