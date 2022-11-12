Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 22,980,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,348,332. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

