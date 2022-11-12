Vantage Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.16. 4,550,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,559. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

