Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 2,492,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

