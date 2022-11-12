Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.50

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 18446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
