Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.50

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 18446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,401 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

