VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0210

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $72.15 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get VeChain alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is a versatile enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform which began in 2015 as a private consoritium chain, working with a host of enterprises to explore applications of blockchain. VeChain would begin their transition to public blockchain in 2017 with the ERC-20 token VEN, before launching a mainnet of their own in 2018 using the ticker VET.VeChain aims to use distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to create an ecosystem which solves major data hurdles for multiple global industries from medical to energy, food & beverage to sustainability and SDG goals. By leveraging the power of trustless data, VeChain is building the digital backbone that will underpin the fourth industrial revolution, which demands real-time and trustless data sharing between many participants. The platform uses two tokens, VET and VTHO, to manage and create value based on its VeChainThor public blockchain. VET generates VTHO and acts as the store of value and value transfer medium. VTHO is used to pay for GAS costs, separating the need to expend VET when writing data. This has the additional benefit of ensuring costs of using the network can be kept stable by tweaking certain variables such as the amount of VTHO required to service a transaction, or by increasing the VTHO geneation rate. Such actions first require all-stakeholder community votes.VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority (PoA) token, requiring relatively low computing power to achieve network security versus a protocol such as Bitcoin. Proof-of-authority is a process wherein authority masternode operators are selected by an independent Steering Committee, thus giving them 'authority' to run a masternode. This model is particularly attractive for enterprises who want assurances about the integrity and quality of validators running the network, and assurances bad actors can be ejected if needed.”

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

