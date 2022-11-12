Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.57 million and approximately $48.29 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00589726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.72 or 0.30720064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174513 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,705,125.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

