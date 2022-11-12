Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 178,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 94,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,173 shares of company stock worth $1,905,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 67.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,340.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

