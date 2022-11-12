Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

