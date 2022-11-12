Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $104.22 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,929 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $104,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

NYSE TSM traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,524,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376,254. The firm has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

