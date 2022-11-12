Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $38.04. 613,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,636,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

