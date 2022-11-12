Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,895 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,980,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,348,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

