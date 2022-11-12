Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 887,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $13,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $10,936,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 725,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 455,583 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

