Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of VET opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.37. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 37.21%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 288,982 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

