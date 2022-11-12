Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at C$28.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$858.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.