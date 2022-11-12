Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Veru Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $24.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 89.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 70.0% in the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

