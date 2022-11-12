Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

Shares of CYBR opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

