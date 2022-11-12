Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Doximity Price Performance

About Doximity

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $76.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.