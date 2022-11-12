Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,888 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 35.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.