Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $144.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

