Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 884 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 100,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 112,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,127 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.