Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

