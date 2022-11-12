Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

VVI stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Viad has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,234 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

