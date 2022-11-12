Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Viad Trading Down 3.3 %
VVI stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Viad has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
