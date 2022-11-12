Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. Approximately 14,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 28,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,216,000.

