ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $6.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.01. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

