Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.51. 915,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

