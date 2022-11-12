Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,695 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 812,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.