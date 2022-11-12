Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $88.75. 1,395,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

