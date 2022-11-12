Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 26,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 25,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.0% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 30,569,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,059,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

