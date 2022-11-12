Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,079,000.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DRSK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 279,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,250. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.