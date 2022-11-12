Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 16.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS DFEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,057 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

