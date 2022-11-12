Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,687,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.33. 1,440,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

