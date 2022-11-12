Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,451 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,082,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,840. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

