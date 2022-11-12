Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,339,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,117. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

