Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 234,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 31,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,599,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,090,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954,888. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.