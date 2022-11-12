Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 663,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,626. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $185.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

