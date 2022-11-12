Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 64,010 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $89.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.