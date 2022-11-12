Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.07. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

