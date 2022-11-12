Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 11.4 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of VFC traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

