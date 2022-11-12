Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 19,916,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,088,955. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

