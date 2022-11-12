Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Amgen Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.02. 3,255,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average is $245.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.